Geology Department Annual Fall Field Trip

The first stop was at the Wisconsin Geological Survey drill core repository, where students had the chance to learn about Wisconsin geology and examine drill cores collected from throughout the state. That was followed by lunch at Blue Mound State Park and a trip to the top of the observation tower where students could get a bird’s-eye-view of the Driftless Area. The last two stops were at outcrops of Paleozoic rocks, where attendees collected trilobite trace fossils and stromatolites.

The Geology Department’s annual beginning-of-the-semester field trip is generously funded by Richard “Skip” (’59) and Mary Ann Davis.