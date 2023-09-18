Beloit again among U.S. News & World Report’s list of nation’s top colleges

BELOIT, WIS. (Sept. 18, 2023) – U.S. News & Report has again placed Beloit College among one of the nation’s top 100 liberal arts colleges in its 2024 Best Colleges rankings, released today.

The college also received high marks on the publication’s lists for First-Year Experience, Social Mobility and Value.

New Beloit College President Eric Boynton is not surprised. “A Beloit College education is transformational, and we are leaning in to our mission to put our students on a path to successful careers and meaningful lives,” he said. “Nowhere else can you get the kind of rigorous education — where students learn in every nook and cranny of the place — that then becomes a loaded spring to launch them into their bright futures.”

According to the New York Times’ 2023 College Access Index, Beloit ranks among the top schools that have increased access and affordability over the past decade.

The college has created new programs that illuminate students’ pathways from their Beloit experience to their careers, building on the success of two programs launched during the pandemic.

Impact Beloit, a single concept unifying the college’s career-readiness and community-based learning programs, deepens students’ engagement with community organizations and business and expands their professional skills. Beloit’s active alumni base contributes time and considerable expertise to support students, while city of Beloit organizations benefit from increased engagement. Boynton recently elevated Impact Beloit Executive Director Tim Leslie’89, a former Amazon executive and graduate of Yale Law School, to be the college’s first vice president for professional and career development.

Later this academic year, Boynton said, the college plans to launch two new schools — the School of Health Sciences and the School of Business, Entrepreneurship, and Economics — to align marketplace opportunities and student interests, further integrating career readiness into the curriculum. Students will overlay what they learn in specialized classes with a broad range of courses in such areas as ethics, anthropology, psychology, sociology, and more to make them well-rounded leaders, Boynton said. “We are a liberal arts institution, thinking pragmatically about what’s best for our students.”

The U.S. News rankings follow other publications’ recognition of Beloit’s excellence. Of note:

Beloit was included on Money Magazine’s 2023 list of the Best Colleges in America

Washington Monthly ranked Beloit 63rd on its list of the nation’s 200 Best Liberal Arts Colleges, which it ranks on their contribution to the public good in social mobility, research, and promoting public service.

Beloit made Princeton Review’s list of the nation’s best colleges, and added the college to its Best Value, Best Midwest, Best Green Colleges lists.

The college’s full U.S. News rankings, awarded in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category, are:

U.S. News & World Report is widely recognized for its annual collegiate rankings. Read Beloit College’s full profile. For more information on Beloit College, please visit www.beloit.edu.

About Beloit College

Beloit College is a private liberal arts college in Beloit, Wisconsin, recognized for its longstanding commitment to curricular innovation, hands-on, active learning, and international education. The Beloit College community is diverse and noted for its passionate engagement with ideas and the world; its students come from nearly every state as well as 44 nations. Beloit College offers more than 40 majors, 30 minors, a number of dual-degree and pre-professional programs, and over 100 international and domestic study away programs. For more information, visit www.beloit.edu.