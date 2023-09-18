College to launch schools to strengthen college to career pathways

Beloit College is planning to create two schools—the School of Business and the School of Health Sciences —to further strengthen the college’s ability to ensure students find successful and fulfilling careers after graduation.

BELOIT, WI September 18, 2023 — Beloit College is planning to create two schools that clarify the pathway between college and career for students and build on multiple programs that ensure students find successful and fulfilling careers after graduation. Launching in January 2024 are the School of Business and the School of Health Sciences.

The schools will combine specialized knowledge and technical skills — the emphasis of professional programs — with broad-based knowledge and problem-solving, communication and collaboration skills — the hallmarks of a liberal arts education, and leverage Beloit’s 17,000 alumni and partners who will help students make internship and job connections.

Beloit College President Eric Boynton

Credit: Alex Garcia“Our transformational learning environment is the very heart and soul of Beloit College,” said President Eric Boynton. “With these two schools, we are reorganizing our academic programs, nationally recognized innovative teaching, and vibrant residential community to align closely with the way the world operates, and therefore appeal to current and prospective students.”

“Students today want clear value for their education and want to know where their time and effort can take them,” he said. “Creating schools — with maximum flexibility to move effortlessly among them — will allow students to quickly choose their path while preparing for jobs, professions, and ultimately rewarding careers.”

The college already offers majors in business economics and quantitative economics, and courses in entrepreneurship. The business school will feature new majors in business management and organizational leadership, and minors in finance, marketing, market research, sports management, sports analytics, actuarial science, and entrepreneurship. Professional certificates in marketing & ecommerce, social media marketing, marketing analytics, project management, sales, logistics, and more also will be offered. In the near term, the business school is considering developing full finance and marketing majors.

For over 35 years, the Department of Economics & Business has brought their students to the heart of Chicago for an annual Business Networking Summit, well-known as “Econ Day”. The event brings together Beloiters of all ages for panel discussions, lunch, and an intentional networking session between accomplished alumni and current students

Credit: J.M. Fager Photography

“The business school will produce graduates who are effective and adaptable business leaders and entrepreneurs, because they have developed skills across a broad range of disciplines they can personalize based on their interests,” Boynton said. “Beloit leans into learning through experiences both in and out of the classroom, and our highly connected alumni network will play a crucial role in connecting our students with internships and jobs.”

Like the entire college, the school also will offer a strong focus on career preparation with personalized career services, including highly individualized career advising, professional mentors and professional networking.

Boynton said that, in addition to technical STEM courses, students in the School of Health Sciences will also take social science courses in psychology, sociology, and anthropology. This comprehensive and interdisciplinary education will equip students with critical social, moral, and cultural context along with the skills needed to succeed in various health professions.

At UC Berkeley, Aaron Joiner’12 is doing important research on the protein structures implicated in two neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS. His commitment to that work and to helping younger scientists of color feel at home in his field earned him the 2022 Young Alumni Award.

Credit: Alison Yin

Students in the School of Health Sciences can pursue training in pre-medicine, pre-physical therapy, pre-nursing, and pre-physician’s assistant, among others, with support to enter post-graduate programs. The Health and Society major and minor will continue.

Each school will offer a broad professional focus with a range of curricular and co-curricular tracks that draw upon and highlight connections to an interdisciplinary liberal arts education, along with offering professional and skill-based certificates, community-based opportunities as part of coursework, and internships. This is all part of Impact Beloit, the college’s initiative that ensures all the exploration and discovery — in and out of the classroom — directs students toward a fulfilling career and meaningful life.

Earlier this summer, the college broke ground to renovate Morse Library, the future home of Impact Beloit, and named Executive Director Tim Leslie as vice president for career and professional development.

Boynton said these moves also strengthen the college’s connections with the city of Beloit. “This community has it all — strong leadership, successful industries, and a vibrant downtown. We are thrilled to be an integral part of it.”

