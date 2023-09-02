Summer research through PPIA

Louise Claussen (POLS & ECON ’24) participated in the Public Policy & International Affairs (PPIA) Fellowship Program, Junior Summer Institute, at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. This seven-week program prepares fellows for postgraduate education through graduate level courses in public policy. The courses tackled challenging issues such as climate change, racial justice, and global inequality. Louise engaged in a collaborative research project that produced a policy memorandum, Combatting Disparate Suicide Rates Among Youth in American Indian and Alaskan Native Communities. The research was presented at a poster session sponsored by the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.