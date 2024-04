Rebeca Galindo (POLS / CRIS ’25) and Kitana Gulotta (IR / PSYC ’25) interned with Wisconsin State Senator Mark Spreitzer (D-15th Senate district) this summer. Senator Spreitzer is also a Beloit alum (POLS ’09)! Among their duties, Rebeca and Kitana attended legislative hearings, wrote letters to constituents, and did research on various issues.