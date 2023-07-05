Dr. Atiera Coleman’10 will lead Illinois’ equity, inclusion, and diversity efforts

Dr. Coleman is a distinguished social equity leader and scholar committed to creating more equitable environments within organizations. She will officially assume the role on July 17, 2023.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Atiera Coleman, Ph.D. will join his administration as Chief Diversity Officer. Dr. Coleman is a distinguished social equity leader and scholar committed to creating more equitable environments within organizations. She will officially assume the role on July 17, 2023.

Dr. Atiera Coleman“Atiera Coleman brings with her a wealth of experience and accomplishments, and I’m thrilled she is joining my administration to lead Illinois’ equity, inclusion, and diversity efforts,” JB Pritzker said. “Throughout her career, Dr. Coleman has held leadership roles in both non-profit and academic settings, making remarkable contributions that have transformed these institutions into spaces of greater inclusion and equity. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with her to continue making Illinois a more equitable and welcoming state for all.”

“I am thrilled to accept the position and eager to join the team to build upon the great work already done,” Coleman said. “Equity is essential for our state’s future—we cannot afford to leave anyone behind. I am excited to work with our leaders and communities to make our state a more just and equitable place for all.”

In 2021, Pritzker established the Office of Equity, led by the Chief Equity Officer, to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across state government. The Office of Equity creates sustainable procedures for state agencies by making DEI resources available to all state employees to better serve every Illinoisan.

Coleman most recently held the position of Equity Manager for Rock County, Wisconsin, where she spearheaded the integration of policies within the county’s administrative structure to ensure equal and unbiased access for all individuals served by the county.

Coleman is a valuable member of the Beloit College community. Her college experiences as a Wisconsin Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participant (WiscAMP) and as a McNair Scholar provided her with the skills and credentials she needed to pursue a Ph.D. in sociology. Formerly the college’s Associate Dean for Student Success, Equity, and Community (SSEC) and co-director of the Weissberg Program in Human Rights & Social Justice, Coleman led the McNair Scholars Program, oversaw federally-funded TRIO Programs at Beloit, and was a partner on the Anti-Racism Liaison team. As a member of that team, she outlined the college’s Becoming Better plan’s six goals, tracked their progress, and identified areas for improvement. Coleman graduated from Beloit College in 2010, majoring in sociology. She earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She earned her doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and her work uses a comprehensive range of mixed-methods approaches to examine contemporary and historical discriminatory practices that impede institutional equity. Dr. Coleman’s transformative influence extends beyond her immediate sphere, and she remains resolutely committed to creating a more just and equitable society.