Beloit College reconfirms diversity mission as Supreme Court rules against affirmative action

Beloit College President Scott Bierman and President-Elect Eric Boynton made this joint statement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 29 ruling:

Today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in two cases on race in higher education admissions curtails the use of racial preferences in admissions for any college or university receiving federal funds.

One of the cases argued that by considering race in admissions, the University of North Carolina violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, which bars racial discrimination by government entities. The other case argued that Harvard University violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars racial discrimination by government entities.

Despite this decision, which overturns previously held interpretations of these important guiding principles, Beloit College’s commitment to recruiting and enrolling a diverse student body is unwavering. Our graduates are proof that this effort empowers our students to lead fulfilling lives marked by high achievement, personal responsibility, and public contribution in a diverse society — our very mission.