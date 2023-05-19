A Day in the Life of a College Student

On April 12th, alumni Hannah Curran’08 brought her elementary class students from Freeport, IL for a day on campus. Both Hannah and the students were excited as Hannah got to visit her alma mater and the students were excited about the field trip.

They took a tour, ate lunch, did a stem activity in the science center, and got to play some games in the Powerhouse. The objective was to expose them to an option for what life after high school could look like as part of their school’s AVID program. This is the second year of doing this, and it is always a great joy to host these young students.

Beloit education majors led the tour and enjoyed having conversations with Hannah and her group of students. All the students were happy at the end of the day and we hope to see them become future Beloiters.