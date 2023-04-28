Students learn about restoration during spring day field trip

They toured the Leopold shack, where they witnessed the removal of some of the trees planted by the Leopolds. By removing some of the less healthy trees, the foundation intends to open up the forest floor to create more prairie habitat and to show visitors what the area around the shack looked like in the 1940s, when Aldo Leopold, his family, and their friends restored the area.

The students later toured the foundation’s building, which received the highest sustainability rating of any building in the world at the time of its opening in 2007. They later visited Devil’s Lake, where they learned about outdoor careers with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources state park system. While at the lake, some of the students went on a hike led by Beloit College professor and Aldo Leopold expert Gregory Koutnik. Some students went on solo hikes, while others decided to stay at the beach to witness the smoke resulting from a prescribed burn conducted in a prairie located to the south of the lake.