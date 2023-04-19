Hannah Welte named MWC Women’s Track Performer of the Week

For the second time in three weeks, Beloit College has received the Midwest Conference Women’s Track Performer of the Week award. Junior Hannah Welte did the latest honors, as announced Tuesday by the conference office.



A native of Clinton, Wis., Welte helped lead Beloit to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s Beloit Relays. She won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.33, which was more than two seconds better than the second-place time, and is the fastest time in that event in the MWC this season. Welte was also part of Beloit’s first-place 4x100 relay, which ran a time of 48.68. That also is the top time in the conference this season.

