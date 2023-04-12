Trekking northward for networking and career exploration

Students, faculty, and staff on the April 6 Career Trek trip spent the morning learning the ins and outs of Trek Bicycles at the global headquarters.

Beloit’s Career Channels sponsored Career Trek on April 6, a full-day trip to the Madison metropolitan area created to connect students with careers. A group of 17 students left campus by bus before breakfast, fortified with clementines and string cheese and ready for a day of exploration and networking.

Students signed up through involvement in one (or more!) of the Beloit College Career Channels: Sports, Fitness, Recreation; Justice & Rights, Sustainability, Health & Healing, and/or Business & Entrepreneurship.

Career Trek started the day with a visit to Trek Bicycle global headquarters in Waterloo, WI, split up for afternoon visits at different Madison sites and then reconvened for a networking reception with Beloit alumni right down the street from the Wisconsin Capitol.

Students enjoy Trek hospitality before the career exploration visit begins.

At Trek Bicycles, students toured the facilities, heard from recruiters about the evolving Trek Internship program and ins and outs of applying for jobs there, and spoke with Trek professionals about their career paths. What traits did the Trek professionals most desire in new hires and teammates? Collaboration, resourcefulness, and learning beyond the requirements. Lucky for Beloit College graduates, these skills are thoroughly developed in a Beloit College education. Students left with new Trek hats, warm beverages from the Trek cafe, and the confidence that great jobs are in their future.

The group traveled to Madison and met with Beloit College alumni Mark Spreitzer, a Wisconsin State Senator for the district encompassing Beloit College. Spreitzer and Rep. Clinton Anderson spoke about their careers as elected public servants.

Senator Mark Spreitzer and Representative Clinton Anderson answer student questions about serving in elected office.

Students then split into groups and visited sites near the Capitol, exploring opportunities in different industries with behind-the-scenes tours hosted by college alumni and friends of the college. Students visited the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, toured the Madison Forward Soccer Club, received personal advice on law careers at Pines Bach LLP, and attended interactive panels organized by Sen. Spreitzer featuring professionals in different roles in and around government – partisan and non-partisan.

The day ended with an alumni networking reception. Faculty and staff briefed students in advance with some “pro tips” for networking and also reminded them that they, too, are part of the Beloit alumni community. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni mingled for several hours, chatting about everything from career paths to the Beloit campus today, reminiscing about shared, beloved professors.

Emily Sager, Career Development Advisor at Beloit who attended Career Trek, said the networking event was a great success.

“In my ten years at the college, that was the best group of students I’ve ever seen network,” Sager said. “They were asking for introductions, working the room, and having wonderful conversations. I was really impressed by the students and their networking.”

Ellenor Anderbyrne’05