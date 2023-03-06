Weissberg Chair Dr. Wayne Au focuses on social justice in education at March events

Dr. Wayne Au will highlight social justice in the K-12 educational system during campus events.

As Beloit College’s 2023 Weissberg Chair in Human Rights, Dr. Wayne Au will highlight social justice in the K-12 educational system at two public campus events, a March 30 Teachers’ Podcast Live! and a March 31 keynote lecture.

Every year, the Weissberg Program in Human Rights and Social Justice names a distinguished individual who has made important contributions to understanding and defending global human rights.

Au, professor and interim dean at University of Washington’s Bothell school of educational studies, publishes on critical education theory and teaching for social justice. His research focuses on educational equity, high-stakes testing, curriculum theory, educational policy studies, and social studies education.

“Dr. Au on campus will help students examine some of the most pressing policy issues facing K-12 education in the U.S. today,” said Josh Moore, co-director of the Weissberg Program.

Through his Weissberg residency, Au will contribute new perspectives to teaching and learning. The Weissberg Chairs create conversations across campus about the importance of preparing students to understand, promote, and defend human rights and social justice.

Moore said the Weissberg Chair’s keynote is one of the most anticipated public events on campus, and local K-12 educators are especially welcome to attend.

The Weissberg residency is underwritten and supported by the Weissberg Foundation, which was established by business leader Marvin Weissberg and his daughter, Nina Weissberg’84. Past Weissberg Chairs include diplomats, immigrant rights advocates, social justice leaders, environmentalists, and journalists.

The Teachers’ Lounge Podcast Live! is at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at Eaton Chapel. Au’s Weissberg keynote is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 in the Powerhouse’s Weissberg Auditorium, 850 Pleasant St. These are free public events.







