Students participate in the Art Institute’s University Partner Fest in Chicago

University Partner Fest brings together college students and faculty from participating institutions to study the museum’s collections.

Beloit College faculty and students facilitated discussions on some of the collections and actively engaged with museum staff and patrons in an action-filled day-long event made possible by the college’s channels program.

In the picture, Grant Woods’ “American Gothic” meets “Beloit Gothic,” represented by students Ella Marie Diers, Ezekiel Kinsbury, and Cameryn Stenberg, and Environmental Studies and International Relations professor Pablo Toral, doing their very best to blend in.