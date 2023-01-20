Olivia Farbarik ’23 Interprets Devonian Carbon Cycle Dynamics

Throughout the Devonian Period (419.0 to 359.3 million years ago), climate underwent a dramatic transformation. One determining factor was the evolution of trees. The presence of forests in the Middle-Late Devonian meant that soil was being eroded by roots at a substantial rate for the first time, and combined with a dramatic increase in plant biomass, the influx of nutrients into the epicontinental seas over what is now North America caused a cascade of effects including eutrophication. Ultimately, the deposition of black shale from eutrophication caused massive carbon drawdown and long-term global cooling culminating in the Late Devonian glaciation. With a core from the Illinois Basin, I am reconstructing the carbon cycle to understand the dynamics of local climate change building up to this glaciation.

For this study I am using a total of 60 samples from the A-12 drill core from Bullitt County, KY. A combination of x-ray fluorescence, loss-on-ignition, and organic carbon isotope analyses has provided data about the carbon cycle and the rate of sedimentation recorded in the core. I am currently comparing this dataset in the context of marine versus terrestrial organic matter input locally and previous reconstructions of the global carbon cycle to better understand Devonian climate dynamics.

Olivia Farbarik ’23

