Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award

Join 2023 Distinguished Explorer Sarah Stewart Johnson on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Beloit Public Library as she speaks about “Contending with the truly alien.” The keynote speech and dinner is hosted by the Roy Chapman Andrews Society.

Roy Chapman Andrews, who graduated from Beloit College in 1906, was a world-renowned explorer and scientist. The mission of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society is to inspire scientific discovery by engaging with contemporary explorers who exemplify the legacy of Roy Chapman Andrews, Beloit’s native son.

Dr. Johnson is an associate professor of planetary science at Georgetown University and was a a visiting scientist with the Planetary Environments Lab at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. A former Rhodes Scholar and White House Fellow, she received her PhD from MIT and has worked on NASA’s Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity rovers. She is also a visiting scientist with the Planetary Environments Lab at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. She won a Whiting Award in Nonfiction for her first book, The Sirens of Mars. The book also received theNew York Times Editor’s Choice and was selected as one of the New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2020.

Award presentation and keynote lecture with Dr. Johnson starts at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Drive, Beloit WI. Followed by the fundraising dinner at the Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Dr. Beloit, WI.

For more information and to register for the dinner, please visit the Roy Chapman Andrews Society website. The Beloit College Physics department is offering a student shuttle for the event. Reservations are required for the award banquet dinner; no ticketing necessary for the public talk.