The delights of passion

Year 3

I’m always amazed at your involvement and contribution to Beloit College. Could you tell us some of your significant projects during your time at Beloit?

I did work on multiple exciting research and consulting projects with Professor Jeff Adams through Belmark Associates (a market research firm run by students). Projects such as a study of Beloit’s representation in local papers and analysis of carbon credit laws and progress by the state were my first exposure to data generation, collection, and application issues. Those projects were immensely valuable when I started a career in consulting at a small firm.



You mentioned earlier that you enjoyed your Greek life during your time at Beloit College. Did you come to Beloit knowing that you would want to join Greek life?

I did not plan for it; fraternities and rituals were never really my thing. However, in my junior year, I felt disconnected from the broader community (one of the unfortunate consequences of staying busy with hobbies), so I decided to join Tau Kappa Epsilon (fraternity on campus). I chose TKE because I know that they put focus on their philanthropy and community service. TKE was not what I thought of as a stereotypical fraternity. Thanks to TKE, I have made great friends and connections that inspired me to stay involved beyond my time at Beloit.