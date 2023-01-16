Beloit College’s C3 collections specialist training program gets a boost with $350K NEH grant

The NEH Preservation and Access Education and Training Grant will fund fellowships and scholarships for professionals from small museums, libraries, archives, and other cultural organizations. Scholarship applications available for 2023 campus, online classes.

Beloit College’s Center for Collections Care (C3), was awarded a prestigious National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant for approximately $350,000, amplifying the reach and impact of its successful training program to more museum, library, archive, and conservation professionals across the country.

The NEH Preservation and Access Education and Training Grant will fund two postgraduate fellowships and scholarships for professionals from small museums, libraries, archives, and other cultural organizations.

Scholarship applications for the 2023 season will be available soon on the C3 website.

Nicolette Meister is the director of the Logan Museum of Anthropology at Beloit College and the Center for Collections Care (C3).“NEH’s support will dramatically expand the reach and impact of C3,” said Logan Museum Director and Center for Collections Care Director Nicolette Meister. “The funds will strengthen our goal to provide exceptional and accessible collections care training that meets the needs of emerging and practicing professionals.”

Beloit College’s C3 program has been successful since it started in 2018, with museum, library, archive, and conservation professionals attending one-of-a-kind classes on the museum-rich campus, as well as online courses.

C3 classes are taught by museum and conservation professionals from the Field Museum, University of Illinois Libraries, Stanford University, and other nationally known institutions.

The NEH grant will also support two new 2023 online courses: Fundamentals of Collections Management and Culturally Appropriate Stewardship.

Beloit College’s C3 NEH grant was the largest of the five awarded to Wisconsin colleges and universities. Grants support humanities initiatives at college campuses, conservation research, innovative digital resources, and infrastructure projects at cultural institutions. NEH announced $28.1 million in grants this month for 204 projects nationwide.

“The range, diversity, and creativity of these new projects speak to the wealth of humanities ideas and deep engagement of humanities practitioners across our country,” said NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo). “From Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Hilo, Hawai‘i, NEH funding reaches thousands of towns and communities, supporting local organizations, fostering creative projects, and providing access to high-quality humanities for all Americans.”

Find more information about the NEH Preservation and Access Education and Training Grant grants here.








