Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. – A Day of Service

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others.” –Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today, January 16, 2023 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Beloit College faculty, staff and students celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day of Service. It is an opportunity to continue the legacy, while strengthening our communities and bringing unity.

We invite you to join us in this virtual celebration, which includes a message from President Scott Bierman, Dean of Students and Chief Diversity Officer Cecil Youngblood, keynote speaker Genia Stevens’00, and Beloit College senior Jada Daniel’23.

Scott Bierman, the 11th president of Beloit College. A visionary who navigated the college through the recession and COVID-19, while bringing forth innovative programs like Career Channels, the Advanced Mentoring Program, and Impact Beloit. During his tenure, President Bierman guided the transformation of the decommissioned power station into the award-winning Powerhouse, a hub of student activity. He served 27 years at Carleton College in Northfield, during which he was the Ada M. Harrison Chair of Teaching Social Sciences, Professor of Economics, and Dean of the College.

President Bierman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and mathematics from Bates College in Maine and received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia. His most notable publication was Game Theory with Economic Applications, co-authored with Luis Fernandez. He also collaborated with Todd Proebsting to develop an interactive tutorial to accompany well-known principles of economics texts.

Cecil Youngblood currently serves as Beloit College Dean of Students and Chief Diversity Officer. Under his leadership are Residential Life and the Student Engagement and Leadership program (SEAL), the Powerhouse, the Learning Enrichment and Disability program (LEADS), the Office for Student Success, Equity, and Community (SSEC), Student Excellence and Leadership (SEL), and athletics. Cecil also served as the head men’s basketball coach and assistant dean of students.

Cecil earned a degree in biology from Augustana College and a master’s in educational administration from National Louis University.

Genia Stevens’00 is owner and marketing strategist at Belwah Media, as well as founder and Executive Director of Rock County Jumpstart. Her marketing agency Belwah Media has been awarded the LGBT Business of the Year Award and is also part of the Forbes Agency Council. In 2021, Genia was named a YWCA Rock County Woman of Distinction. She is among the Top 100 Black Women to Watch in Marketing. She’s been named one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Black Leaders.

Genia serves as Board Chair of Collaboration for Good. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards and committees, including the City of Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, the Beloit NAACP Economic Development Committee, the Beloit NAACP Political Action Committee, the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, the Beloit Memorial High School’s Master Planning Committee, and the Beloit School District Strategic Planning Committee. She’s currently serving as a Rock County Board Supervisor, representing District 13. Genia received a bachelor’s degree from Beloit College and an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University (Milwaukee, WI).

Jada Daniel is a sociology and CRIS major. She is a member of our women’s volleyball team, a McNair Scholar, BSU President, Chair of Students for an Inclusive Campus, SAAC vice president, student rep for the Board of Trustees Learning and Teaching Committee, senior class officer for Baccalaureate, and a research assistant for Career Works. Jada has also been accepted to Northwestern in a fully-funded dual-masters/Ph.D. program in sociology.

Thank you for sharing in this celebration with us. Support your local community by volunteering or performing acts of kindness. We ask the Beloit College community to share your service with the Student Success, Equity & Community (SSEC) office at bradleyg@beloit.edu.