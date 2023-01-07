Intrigued with consumer behaviour and marketing

Year 3

What were your majors and minors at Beloit? When did you declare each of these?

I declared a double major in Economics and Media Studies with a minor in Chinese in my junior year. As I have just mentioned, I found myself interested in studying consumer behaviors through the lens of the media, so I decided to go in-depth into both Economics and Media Studies. About minoring in Chinese, I have been immersed in a lot of Chinese cultures through their history, movies, and music. So, I decided to learn more about it in college.



Besides academics, what opportunities did you have as a Beloit College student?

Beloit College has prepared me with the mindset of always being proactive and willing to take the initiative in any situation and environment. In my junior year, I was the president of the International Club and the Resident Assistant (RA). The experience of leading the International Club and taking care of my residence as an RA outside of study and research hours has taught me how to manage and prioritize my well-being. Regarding leading a diverse group of students, both in the international club and residential hall, I have learned “on the job” the principles of diversity and inclusion commitment in leadership. So, now, whenever organizing and promoting events in my company, I look back at my time at Beloit and realize, “OMG, I was doing the same thing.”