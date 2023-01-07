Soccer, finance and real- estate

Year 4

What opportunities did you have as a Beloit College student?

Beloit College always offers students various opportunities to learn and grow. For me, the beauty of Beloit lies perfectly in the way they encourage students to push themselves forward, but at the same time, giving them the freedom to explore and pick up whatever opportunity that fits the most. I continued playing soccer while maintaining high performance in academics. I graduated Summa Cum Laude with 2 departmental awards for being one of the top students in both the Economics and Religious Studies departments. It is nice to have people recognize the work and effort I have put into during my 4-years at Beloit. I also gained practical working experience and improved my leadership skills by being the Manager in Belmark and the Teaching Assistant for the Religious Studies department.



Do you think that your time/ education at Beloit has influenced where you are present?

Yes, definitely, and that shows the most throughout my career path after graduating from Beloit College. Beloit College has instilled in me the willingness to take on opportunities. It is not about randomly taking what is available. It is about considering and thinking critically and creatively about it. I have learned to evaluate every opportunity offered to me to figure out which one could help me learn and grow the most. Beloit College also taught and framed me to become an independent taker. I remember that I had an interview with a consulting firm through the Beloit College network in my senior year. During the interview, I asked them several questions about the company culture and the people. They answered me back, “We are going to teach you everything you need to know.” Right at that moment, I knew that I did not want to work for this company.



Could you name a few people that have influenced the person you are today?

It is impossible to answer this question. There are so many names coming up in my mind. But I think, overall, they are all the people I have been lucky enough to meet and form relationships with during my time at Beloit. I am thankful to have Professor James L. Osen, Professor Allan Patriquin, Professor Emily Chamlee-Wright, Professor Jeff Adams, and everyone in the Department of Economics and Department of Religious Studies be with me in my college journey. My friends, my soccer teammate, and my wife (also a Beloiter) have made my Beloit College experience memorable and wonderful.