Devoted Athlete to a Podcast Host

As a transferred student to Beloit, did you find it hard to start your college journey in a new environment again?

For me, Beloit College is the most welcoming environment I have ever been in. After my transfer, I was welcomed to be a part of the Beloit Baseball team and had an amazing voluntary experience at Hackett elementary (from sophomore to senior year). I also had the opportunity to figure out what I want to major in and had a good educational experience. I declared a Business Economics major in the second semester of my sophomore year.



How have you explored your interest in Business Economics major?

I have always dreamt of a day I own and operate my personal business. And Beloit College has prepared me well to achieve my goal, especially the Intro to Entrepreneurship course with Professor Brian Morello. It is actually incredible how often I think back to some of the lessons I learned in this course. I also found myself fascinated by the marketing and communication field. So, I got myself several internships working as the Digital Marketing Intern to incorporate my classroom learnings into real-life business problems after my sophomore year.

Year 3

What was the biggest challenge you faced during your time at Beloit? How did you overcome it?

In 2018 - my junior year, I was told that I no longer had a spot on the baseball team. At that point, I was lost because I had done baseball my entire life, so I did not know what to do next. But thanks to Coach Brian Bliese for allowing me to join and compete on the Track and Field team with no prior experience, I got myself a new athlete journey which turned out to be my athletic career. He has been an unbelievable mentor who unleashed my potential in this field and taught me the power of persistence and staying motivated. Additionally, I want to thank Kelly Harycki Routt for being the best athletic trainer I could ask for. She was a great help to me and always a funny and kind friend to talk to.



What are the most significant academic-related milestones or achievements you have attained during your time at Beloit?

On the academic side, I am very proud of myself for being on the Dean’s List every semester and eventually graduating Magna Cum Laude and a departmental award for my work in Environmental Economics in my junior year.



As you have mentioned about your departmental award for your work in Environmental Economics, are there any stories behind that you could share with us?

In my junior year, I took the Environmental Economics course with Professor Jermaine Moulton. Honestly, the way Professor Moulton required work to be submitted really frustrated me when I first got into this class. However, as time went on, I realized he was preparing us for the professional world, and by paying attention to details, we are gradually improving ourselves. And with his kind support and encouragement, I completed my final project and even got that to apply for the departmental honor in my senior year.