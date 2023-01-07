Channeling the liberal arts into finance & consulting

Year 3

What were the achievements and milestones that you are most proud of during your time at Beloit College?

The International Club (I-Club) award for being the best club at the Homecoming Parade for the third time in my three years with I-Club was one of my fondest achievements. During my junior year, I got elected president of the International Club and the Co-President of BSG. My milestones with BSG were taking initiatives to provide safety guidelines while staying connected to perverse the college experience for Beloit students as much as we could during the pandemics time. Also, with the trust of the school and current students, I was the student representative on the Board of Trustees in the Budget and Planning Committee. This experience gave me a lot of insight into the financial workings of the college. Junior year was also when I got more involved with the Beloit community through the Duffy Partnerships program as a Consumer and Marketing Insight Intern at Kerry, which ultimately led me to my current career.

How about your academics? Could you name some of your fondest memories with professors and courses?

Every economics course that I took. The Principle of Economics course with Professor Bob Elder intrigued me to go in-depth with an economics major. Quantitative Methods with Professor Jermaine Moulton was my turning point to changing my major. I was fascinated by the power of data. I was able to work and experiment with data for getting insights or making better decisions. Besides the Economics department, I took some mathematics courses with Professor Ranjan Roy, which were worthwhile. His caring, enthusiasm, and trust in my abilities supported my confidence and induced me to declare my mathematics major only after taking three courses.