Legacy.com founder Stopher Bartol’88 offers full Beloit College scholarship to Sun Prairie High School student

Legacy.com founder Stopher Bartol’88 credits his accomplishments to two of Wisconsin’s top schools and now wants to pay his success forward to a superstar from his high school.

The 1984 Sun Prairie High School (SPHS) graduate and his wife, Sheryl, are funding a full-tuition, four-year scholarship for a Sun Prairie High School senior to attend his alma mater, Beloit College.

U.S. News & World Report ranks the college high for its first-year experience program, innovative curriculum emphasizing career readiness, and the value of its world-class liberal arts education.

Prospective SPHS seniors must apply to Beloit College by the Jan. 15 regular decision deadline and be accepted.

Stopher BartolBartol, a 1988 economics graduate, says the college is where he honed his leadership and business skills. Stopher founded Legacy.com in 1998, introducing online obituaries and growing the company from a small number of newspaper partnerships to a global market.

“The many experiences, lessons, and values I gained from my time at Beloit College helped pave the path forward for my success as an entrepreneur and in life,” Bartol said. “I hope this scholarship provides the same rewarding opportunity to a young student who embodies the mission of Beloit College.”

Teagan Rodgers was the scholarship’s first recipient.

College alums like Bartol have a strong tradition of mentoring, networking with, and providing internships to fellow Beloiters.

“Stopher’s generous donation embodies his commitment to our mission to encourage productive collaborators, creative problem solvers, and effective communicators,” Beloit College Vice President for Enrollment Leslie Davidson said. “We are excited to work with Sun Prairie High School to identify students who will thrive at Beloit and, ultimately, join our community of alumni shaping lives defined by purpose, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spark.”

In 2023, the college will launch Impact Beloit, an initiative that brings together its community-based learning and career-readiness programs to strengthen opportunities for real-life work experiences, mentoring, and credential-building to prepare students for the world beyond college.

Find Stopher & Sheryl Bartol Scholarship details and apply here.