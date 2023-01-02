Enthusiastic about diversity and inclusion in HR recruitment

Year 1

What were your majors and minors at Beloit? When did you declare each of these? Could you briefly tell us stories behind your decision back then?

I came to Beloit with the intention to get into the economics field since I had a solid background and strong inclination toward its math side, so I quickly registered for economics courses right in my first semester staying there. I remember taking Principles of Economics with Professor Laura Grube and was amazed by her ways of teaching. She is very nice and supportive, but at the same time, she doesn’t tolerate others’ absurd nonsense, such as constantly coming to class late or not submitting their assignments. She has shown me that women definitely can succeed in Economics. So, I decided to major in economics in my freshman year and later major in critical identity studies.



With a clear vision of what to do in college, what opportunities did you take as a first-year student?

In my freshman year, I joined Bits & Pieces as a member and stayed with the club as its Music Director for the next three years. I also got my on-campus job in the costume shop in the second semester of my first year. I continued working there through my senior year and got promoted to the supervisor position in my junior year. The costume shop work experience really connected me to my musical passion. I had a chance to design and assist other designers in bringing out the best dancers’ appearances to support them in delivering the best performances visually and emotionally. I have also sharpened my leadership, time management, and project management skills as you have to get things done in a timely fashion. During my freshman and sophomore years, I got my first internship at a market research firm in Portland, Oregon. That summer, I also earned the Field Experience Grant to go to London, where I attended free public lectures at the London School of Economics. It was a great experience for me to be exposed to different aspects of the economics field and sparked my interest in doing economic research.



Could you share with us your very first internship experience? What skills did you gain through it?

I got that opportunity through my personal network and worked there flexibly between the Business Outreach and the Accounting Departments. I mainly cold-called people to recruit them for the company’s studies and did some accounting work. Since I was their first intern ever, I trained myself to become a more proactive person. I always asked for tasks to do or feedback to improve myself further. Cold calling also taught me how to deal with uninterested people and be confident in starting any conversation. The whole experience actually got me familiar with my current job responsibilities.