From financial analyst intern to nurturing future talents in finance

What are the high school experiences that helped shape you before college?

I was an athlete through and through. I played football, basketball, and rugby. Sports involvement certainly influenced my choices for college as I wanted the opportunity to continue playing. I was also in Key Club, which focused on community service around my hometown of Stoughton.



What drew you to Beloit College?

Honestly, I chose Beloit because I wanted to continue playing sports. At that time, my opportunity to play sports was critical in my decision. Beloit’s generous financial package also aided my decision as my family was considered low-income at the time. It was not until after I committed to Beloit that I learned it was a great academic school with a prestigious record.

Year 1

What were the most important milestones or achievements (academic, co-curricular, or career-related) you attained throughout your four years at Beloit College?

I would say earning my first Dean’s list award in my first semester and making the Dean’s list every semester is the achievement that I am very proud of during my time at Beloit College. I took my studies seriously yet managed to have fun with the people I surrounded myself with at Beloit. In my freshman year, I joined the football team but sadly had to leave in my sophomore year due to serious injuries.

As an alumnus, what advice would you offer to first-year Beloit College students?

My advice would be to take advantage of all the networking events that Beloit College has to offer. The alumni are very supportive, and the connections you make will open up so many doors for you, whether it is an internship that you are looking for or advice on what graduate school to go to after graduation. Beloit College’s alumni have always been open to lending me a helping hand.