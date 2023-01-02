From financial analyst intern to nurturing future talents in finance
As Quinton Purves’19 begins to nurture young talents at Northwestern Mutual Funds, he walks us through his fascinating trajectory as a college athlete from a financial analyst to a unit director at the firm where it all began.
Before Beloit
What are the high school experiences that helped shape you before college?
I was an athlete through and through. I played football, basketball, and rugby. Sports involvement certainly influenced my choices for college as I wanted the opportunity to continue playing. I was also in Key Club, which focused on community service around my hometown of Stoughton.
What drew you to Beloit College?
Honestly, I chose Beloit because I wanted to continue playing sports. At that time, my opportunity to play sports was critical in my decision. Beloit’s generous financial package also aided my decision as my family was considered low-income at the time. It was not until after I committed to Beloit that I learned it was a great academic school with a prestigious record.
Year 1
What were the most important milestones or achievements (academic, co-curricular, or career-related) you attained throughout your four years at Beloit College?
I would say earning my first Dean’s list award in my first semester and making the Dean’s list every semester is the achievement that I am very proud of during my time at Beloit College. I took my studies seriously yet managed to have fun with the people I surrounded myself with at Beloit. In my freshman year, I joined the football team but sadly had to leave in my sophomore year due to serious injuries.
As an alumnus, what advice would you offer to first-year Beloit College students?
My advice would be to take advantage of all the networking events that Beloit College has to offer. The alumni are very supportive, and the connections you make will open up so many doors for you, whether it is an internship that you are looking for or advice on what graduate school to go to after graduation. Beloit College’s alumni have always been open to lending me a helping hand.
Year 2
Could you share with us some of your fondest memories at Beloit during your sophomore year?
I joined Sigma Chi fraternity in my sophomore year and was involved in the local events held by my fraternity. This involvement opened me up to many opportunities, personally and professionally, such as long-lasting friendships and close connections with other alumni. In the same year, I declared business economics as my major and political science as my minor.
Year 3
Who (faculty, staff, coaches, friends, etc.) or what (classes, sports, clubs, programs, etc.) was instrumental in helping you shape your career pathway?
Professor Rongal Watson, Professor Bob Elder, and Professor Laura Grube were beyond beneficial resources that I could always find time to talk to if I had questions about classes, activities around campus, or even life in general. The courses I took with these professors were some of my favorites over my academic career. The knowledge that I pulled out from these classes is still my reference up to this day. During my junior year, I also had a chance to work with Professor Rongal Watson on a special project. For the project, we developed a research paper to create solutions for emergency personnel training that I presented to a few professors and other city councilmen.
Year 4
How did you balance your senior year between maintaining good academic performance and preparing for your post-Beloit life?
In the summer after my junior year, I successfully secured an internship at Northwestern Mutual as a Financial Advisory Intern. At first, I did not even know what a financial advisor did. However, after learning and trying, I achieved some success by earning the top intern distinction for the Kosnick District and getting offered a full-time position once I graduated. And about my preparation for post-college life, I think Beloit has equipped me well. Beloit taught me the importance of networking and building relationships in both a professional and personal sense. Living and working on a small campus created a sense of community, and I learned how to build better relationships during my time at Beloit.
After Beloit
What is your current job, and could you walk us through one day of your work?
I am currently working as a College Unit Director at Northwestern Mutual. My responsibility is to recruit and nurture college talents in the Janesville area to have them as college financial representatives for Northwestern Mutual. I provide them with hands-on experience building on classroom learning in which they will meet with clients of all ages and backgrounds to create comprehensive financial plans for them.
As an alumnus, what advice would you offer to first-year Beloit College students?
My advice would be to take advantage of all the networking events that Beloit College has to offer. The alumni are very supportive, and the connections you make will open up so many doors for you, whether it is an internship you are looking for or advice on what graduate school to go to after graduation. Beloit College’s alumni have always been open to lending me a helping hand.