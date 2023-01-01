When Enterpreneurship brings grandma recipe to life

How did your experience in high school help shape you and affect your college decision?

During high school, I enrolled in numerous honors classes where I was surrounded by engaged groups of students that encouraged learning at a high level; such academic drive and passion became something I looked for in a college and found in Beloit. My active involvement in DECA and business courses also helped me develop an interest in economics and business. Beloit provided an environment for me to further explore my interests and allowed me to play baseball, a sport I was always enthusiastic about.

Year 1

What is the most memorable experience in your freshman year?

I can never forget my time living in 609, an all-freshman dorm, where I was able to spark lifelong friendships with whom I may never have crossed paths without Beloit. We spent a lot of time together in our large shared lounge on the main floor, went to many meals, planned movie nights, went to a corn maze, laser tagging, and countless college events. During my freshman time, I joined the Beloit Baseball team as a pitcher and served as both a starter and a reliever for the remaining years at Beloit.

What advice would you give to students currently in their first year?

My advice to first-year and incoming students at Beloit would be to hit the ground running at Beloit. It can be easy to put off getting involved outside of the classroom until you are familiar with the environment, but the sooner you can do so, the better. Get involved in campus clubs and activities, as well as in the community however you can. The connections you make during these experiences could be the key to an internship or future job, and the things you learn about yourself will help you grow and figure out what you are really interested in going in-depth, or may help you realize what you do not want to do after school. Also, create relationships with professors. Professors, especially at Beloit, genuinely want their students to succeed and grow. The student’s engagement in and outside the classroom will be the key to getting the most from every class. Unfortunately, we too often are afraid to ask for guidance or help, especially from professors, coaches, bosses, etc., but doing so can help us grow faster or in ways, we might not otherwise.