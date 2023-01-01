From Student Athlete to Research Analyst

How did your high school experience prepare you for college?

I would say that writing-focused academics during my high school years equipped me with critical thinking for the rigors of Beloit College. Apart from that, I actively participated in many extra-curricular activities, from sports (soccer, basketball, and lacrosse) to music involvement and volunteer activities. These experiences have trained me to efficiently manage my time and be curious to try new things.



Why did you choose Beloit College?

I was looking for a college that not only teaches me to learn but also to think. For me, Beloit College was the full-package college that I was looking for.

Year 1

How was your transition from high school to college?

Coming to a place where you have never been before or far away from home is overwhelming. It was intimidating at first when I had to make new connections, meet new people, and do everything on my own at once. However, when I got to Beloit, the support system that I found immediately through the Lacrosse team, FYI class, and my courses helped me go through the first few weeks of being in a new place. My freshman year was about exploring and discovering many different fields (both academics and non-academic activities) to figure out what would keep me intrigued and excited to do in the future. I continued playing lacrosse and have got my lacrosse team as my second family at Beloit, being with me on and off the field, during and after Beloit. I was honored to have the Marjorie Brown Leff Music Scholarship to continue playing clarinet in the Beloit College Wind Ensemble.