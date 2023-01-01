From Powerhouse construction project to forecasting data analyst

You mentioned the special project with the Physics department in your junior year. Could you share with us a little bit about it?

It was a group special project with the Physics Department from the spring semester of my junior year to the fall semester of my senior year. We worked together on evaluating the cooling/warming method for the Powerhouse building utilizing natural resources such as the sun and the water river near the building. By using the sun reflection, we calculated the needed amount of time to heat the building while at the same time figuring out the maximum number of people staying in the building given the temperature. Following the special project, I carried out my own research in my Honor Term (senior year) to evaluate the value of each recommended option and came up with a financial plan for the school to get a return on investment.



How about your non-academic involvements? Do you think that you have found yourself a sense of belonging while at Beloit?

Definitely, after the involvement with December Dance and Chelonia in my first and second years, I came out with much more confidence and a sense of belonging to the campus. I have met and been friends with many like-minded people to that I’m forever grateful. Besides dancing, I was also a part of the Field and Track team in my junior and senior years. I remember that my junior schedule was always tight, filled with concentrated courses and heavy training plans. Still, I indeed enjoyed every single moment of them.

Year 4

How did you balance your senior year between maintaining your academic performance and hunting for jobs while making the most out of your college experience?

In terms of academics, I managed to graduate 1 semester early. Therefore, I did not find it hard to balance my senior year. In the first semester of my senior year, I became the Residential Assistant (RA) as I wanted to provide all new students (especially international students) with guidance to make the most out of their college experience like I used to. And in my second semester, I focused on doing my Honor Term project and only took 2 courses, so I could spare time looking for jobs.



Throughout your 4-year at Beloit College, how do you think that Beloit has prepared you for life after graduation?

From my perspective, I think Beloit has prepared me with ample soft skills to thrive in any path. I have learned and gained leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Coming out of Beloit, I’ve been able to talk confidently, take the initiative, and never hesitate to ask questions. Regarding technical skills, I actually wished that I had taken my academics more seriously. During my time at Beloit, I was just working on what the courses/professors required but not seeking chances to leverage my knowledge. I did not realize the importance of this until attending graduate school. The gap between undergraduate and graduate was huge as you will need to figure out everything on your own, so it is better to prepare yourself well during your time in college. Also, I wished that I had more confidence in myself to take on opportunities and leadership positions while at Beloit. Everybody was supportive back then, but it was me being shy and staying behind.