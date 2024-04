Come track (or hike?) with me from Beloit, Nike, Duke to Amazon

What drew you to Beloit?

More than anywhere else I was looking. I felt that Beloit pushed students to think differently about the world around them. At that time, I did not want a standard experience. I think there is a culture at Beloit that pushes you to have an opinion and understand the world around you. For me, that is really valuable.



For students who are considering attending Beloit, what is one piece of advice you would give them?

I can not tell you that Beloit is the perfect school for you, but I can tell you I had a memorable time there. It is an extremely welcoming environment. As such, you will meet amazing people and learn things that will blow your mind, and get to join in so many of the shared experiences that make Beloit a magical place. All the while, you will be learning how to approach problems differently, which, in retrospect, has been an enormous benefit to me throughout my career post-college.

Year 1

How do you feel about your first-year experience at Beloit College?

For me, a college is a place for self-discovery and reinvention. I started college with a mindset that Beloit would be where I became an active and life-long learner and prepared myself for future successes. Beloit College has encouraged me to come out of my shell and pushed me forward relentlessly to develop and explore growth for my sake. My freshman year was just about meeting new people from all corners of the world, getting to know them, and learning from their stories. I also figured out what field I want to invest my time and effort in going in-depth. During my high school years, I already found myself interested in understanding how the markets and economies work as constituent parts of these world systems. So coming to college, I decided to take some Economics courses and quickly fell in love with this field.

What one piece of advice would you give to first-year students?

You will probably never find a time when it is easier to meet people, learn something new, speak a different language, get good at frisbee golf, or create some crazy stories. Four years really do go by fast, so try a lot of stuff and follow up on what you feel inspired by while exploring. To this day, I still remember singing at the top of my lungs and Bell-runs and late-night hikes and 1000 other cool things.