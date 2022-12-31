From Beloit to the President of the world’s leading manufacturing company

Year 1

How was your transition from high school to college?

The transition, for me, was pretty easy. Thanks to Beloit’s small and tight-knit community, I got to know people quickly to easily navigate and adapt to college life without even noticing that I was transitioning from high school to college. Also, people living on campus were supportive and friendly; they were always welcoming and willing to help me engage with the school in general.



What are your majors and minors, if any? When did you declare each of these? Were they your intended plan or something you found out along the way?

My major is Business Administration, and I believe I declared it after my first semester at Beloit College. Initially, I planned to go into the Pharmacy field, but once I got to college, I realized I really didn’t get excited about Chemistry. Chemistry didn’t come naturally to me. In the meantime, I was excited to learn more about Economics and how world economies work as Economics drives the world and businesses make things possible. So that’s why I chose to declare my major in Business Economics.

Year 2

What were some of your favorite courses at Beloit? Would you say these courses have helped shape your career in some way? Quantitative Methods with Professor Jeff Adams was my favorite as it was the most challenging and rewarding. I always think that my most significant achievement during my sophomore year is finishing my final project and passing the course. The professor and the course’s material were tough on me. However, I have learned and gained many of my current characteristics from that class. I learned to become more perseverant. I also learned to always strive for the best and focus on perfection in whatever I work on. Another course also contributed to my growth is Entrepreneurship with Professor Jerry Gustafson in my sophomore year. The course ignited my entrepreneurial dream and helped prepare me for various challenges in the business world. Professor Jerry has always encouraged me to continue to think big and always look at the bigger picture whenever encountering challenges. That has influenced me in my role as President today.