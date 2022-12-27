Preparation for a career in Meta

Back in your high school years, what were some of the experiences that helped you prepare for college?

The most valuable experience I got from my high school year was learning to manage myself during my senior year. Like any other seniors in Myanmar, I was busy preparing for the college entrance exam (also considered the final exam to graduate high school). From planning, implementing, tracking the progress, and adjusting the plan time-to-time, I was thrown into a context where I had to manage my life’s project and execute it successfully. So, all the trials and errors in attempting to manage me and learning shaped me tremendously.

What drew you to Beloit College?

During my application process, I was looking for a place to grow, where I could try all the extracurricular activities that I could not pursue in high school and dive into the topics I wanted to study. Also, the Beloit economics department was one of those important reasons that made me come to Beloit.

Year 1