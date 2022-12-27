From a Basketball Captain to a Data Analyst

How did you prepare yourself to succeed in college?

During my high school years, I already found myself heavily involved in the Basketball team and participated in the National Honors Society. I learned how to manage my time efficiently by getting involved in those activities. I also realized and understood the importance of community, extracurriculars, and academics. All of these are values Beloit holds, and so I really felt prepared for those things!

What made you decide to attend Beloit?

When looking for a college, I found a place that allowed me to continue pursuing basketball while providing a rigorous academic program. It also came with a tight-knit community where I could form relationships with professors and classmates. So, I decided that that place - Beloit College - would be my perfect fit.

For students that are still considering attending Beloit, what would be the piece of advice you give to them?

To admitted students - visit Beloit and, if possible, take the opportunity to stay overnight there! That is really the way to have the sense of Beloit and, to be quite honest, the people are the best part about it here. So soak it in, ask all the questions, and try to experience it yourself! Then you will have the answer.

Year 1

Do you feel that Beloit provided you with a good support or transition program in your freshman year?

Definitely yes. For me, it was the basketball team that helped me navigate college life and make the most out of my 4-year experience at Beloit. I joined the Basketball team right after I attended Beloit and continued playing throughout my time there (I was also a team captain during my junior and senior years). It was a great experience, and I was very fortunate to have a team that doubled as a family. Basketball tested my limits in every way, from being physically pushed by Coach Gloria Bradley and Coach Steve McAfee to being mentally challenged by time management to maintain my academic performance while being an athlete student.

Is there anything you wish you had done differently to improve your experience here?