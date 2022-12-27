A life-long learner in the finance sector

Given your interest in IR and Economics, when did you declare your intended major?

Coming to sophomore year, I was dedicated to deepening my knowledge in IR and Economics & Management (now changes to Economics). That was also when I declared my double major.

Could you share with us some of your involvements in your sophomore year that you think have impacted your current career pathway?

In the summer after my sophomore year, I had my first formal internship with the Rogers Park Business Alliance in Chicago through the Kemper Scholar program. I also studied Economic Development during that summer, so having an internship in a company focusing on business, community, and economic development really helped me connect classroom learning to real-life practices. The internship experience also sparked my interest in working in the Economics-related field.

What opportunities did you take advantage of during your time at Beloit College?

The study abroad opportunity. I took a semester abroad in China in my junior year to work on Mandarin. Also, I really wanted to have business-related working experience at that time, so through the organization Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, I landed an internship with IBM as a Summer Finance Intern.

Could you share with us your internship experience at IBM? Did it help you figure out your career path?

After the internship, I was intrigued by the quantitative nature of finance. Still, I also realized that I wanted to work in a position to be more interactive with clients, such as helping them tackle their existing problems and come up with solutions. I think that was the moment when I decided to go down the consulting career pathway. And actually, this internship also led me to my post-graduation job offer in New York City.

Year 4

How do you think your time and education at Beloit College have prepared you for your post-graduation life?

Beloit Colle has shaped my career interest, and especially the Economics department has allowed me to understand the theoretical underpinning of the market and guided me to approach experimental learning. They motivated me to start thinking about my career early, and I wanted to gain hands-on experience since freshman year. They also pushed me to try different things, such as volunteering for an NGO in India or trying out Business and Finance (I’m really glad that I tried that out). The combination of curiosity about every subject’s background and the willingness to take on challenges that Beloit has instilled in me helped pave the way to my Finance and Consulting career pathway. In terms of preparing for working in a professional business setting, I think there was no way I could have learned everything I needed to know as an undergraduate to be prepared for a desk job at first. Everything I need goes back to what I have gained at Beloit College, which is thinking critically and analytically, taking the initiative, and transferring classroom knowledge into practical experience. I’m also thankful to receive enormous support from professors. For all of my internships, whenever I needed recommendations, my Economics advisors and mentors were super willing to write a letter or call in to recommend me for a position.

After Beloit

What paths did you take after graduating from Beloit College to your current position?

After graduating from Beloit College, I accepted the offer from IBM as a Consultant. Then, I moved to Ernst & Young, working in the same consulting direction as the Senior Consultant. At that time, after 5 years of consulting for financial services clients, I really wanted to improve and widen my knowledge further with a master’s degree. I returned to school to earn my MBA at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (as a Forté Foundation and Toigo Scholar) and my MPP in Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School. Currently, I’m working as the Investment Banking Associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co after having 2 summer internships there. My current role focuses on evaluating various components of equity and debt offerings and M&A activity.



What one piece of advice would you give to current students?

Beloit College always offers many amazing opportunities for you to get a well-rounded experience while attending there. Try everything. Dabble things that you might find interesting, even though they might not directly align with whatever you want to do in the long term for a career. Also, do not be afraid to reach out to people on campus. They are super welcoming and super willing to help out. Make sure that you take full advantage of college resources, especially professors’ help in writing letters of recommendation, endorsement, or making faculty connections.