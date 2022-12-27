Leverage my skills athletically and academically at Beloit

What attracted you to Beloit College?

In high school, I was heavily involved in athletics, mainly football. So for college, I was looking for a school that offered me the chance to continue pursuing football (where I could play football with my twin brother) and delivered academic rigor with a proven track record of placing alumni in their career fields of choice. Beloit’s national ranking among liberal arts colleges caught my eye. The more I researched liberal arts colleges and their strengths, the more I became convinced that Beloit was a top choice. After my campus visit, I trusted the coaching staff and their vision for the football program. I was also impressed with the campus’ layout and infrastructure. All of those factors led to my final decision to attend Beloit College.

Year 1

How was your first-year experience at Beloit College?

I came to Beloit with a goal-oriented mentality, even though my goals had changed throughout my 4-year at Beloit. My goal during my time at Beloit was to advance and leverage my skills athletically and academically. In my freshman year, I was part of the Football team - my goal when I was a high school student. For me, joining the Football team was not simply me pursuing my hobby; it was more about being surrounded by my second family - the Football team. I always had a great support system, my twin and my close friends on the football team, to help me through every thick and thin up until now. I also earned my very first Dean’s List award after the spring semester of freshman year.