Embracing a strategic vision

What attracted you to Beloit College?

Spending 4 years in an American-based high school introduced me to the American culture and its way of thinking. It taught me about self-reliance and self-motivation to always strive for a better way, and it sparked my interest in obtaining my college experience there. That and the liberal arts education offered by Beloit College were the reasons why I chose Beloit as my 4-year destination. At Beloit, I was able to form close relationships with professors and staff and engage in various extracurricular activities. Beloit’s full-tuition scholarship was also part of my decision back then.

As an international student, did you find it challenging to navigate college life?

I think, anytime that one has to move to an unfamiliar environment (In this case, for domestic students, it was moving to a different state and for international students, it was to a new country) poses certain obstacles. For the first few weeks, it was not easy to get adjusted. However, thanks to Beloit’s cross-cultural environment, I was able to quickly get involved in multiple on-campus organizations like the International Club and Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE). In terms of academics, I knew what I wanted to pursue before college, so most of my freshman time, I was trying to go in-depth in Economics and Mathematics courses instead of wandering and exploring various departments.

With a clear vision of your career pathway, could you share with us your journey to achieve that goal?

I started obtaining hands-on experience from early on. The summer after my freshman year, I interned in the Marketing and Customer division at DLG Naturals. I benefited considerably from this first-year internship in terms of hands-on work in a professional setting.

Year 2