Pursuing passion for Research

What drew you to Beloit College?

In my high school years, I enlisted in various clubs such as the debate team, choir, and French Honor Society. Reflecting on my high school experience, at that time, I was highly aware that my learning style was experimenting. When I came to apply for college, I knew that I would fall for a college that offered me the opportunity to talk with professors and engage with subject materials and the community. During my visit to Beloit, I sat in Professor Diep Phan’s class, where I was part of the class discussion for a case study, and Diep asked for my opinions regarding the class topic. And right for that moment, I knew Beloit was the right place.

How was your freshman experience?

Exploring and discovering are the 2 words that basically sum up my freshman year. I signed up for the Voice lesson course and continued to have that course in my schedule for every semester at Beloit. I also met my amazing mentor, Professor Danny Ellis, who always encouraged me to become a more confident person and challenged me to go beyond my own limits.

What advice would you give to first-year students?

Take as many courses as you can in as many fields as you can. You never know when it will help you to understand a wide variety of subjects. Another piece of advice that I would want to share is to talk with your advisors or professors often. Tell them your concerns, your thoughts, your highs, your lows, or anything. They are great resources and always willing to help you out.

Year 2