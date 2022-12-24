Attended Econ Day, inspired by alumni

How did your high school experience prepare you for college?

During my senior year of high school, I was a part of a few extra-curricular computer science boot camps, and I fell in love with coding. My original goal was to major in Computer Science at that time.

What made you choose Beloit College?

As my plan was to major in Computer Science, I was looking for a university/ college which has a strong Computer Science (CS) program while offering a tight-knit community (small class ratio). Beloit College was one of the options. Beloit also allowed me to continue pursuing my favorite sport - Football. So, I chose Beloit College as the next destination in my life journey.

Year 1

How did you adapt to your new college life?

My transition was pretty smooth, I would say. From the classroom setting to freshman year’s first-week activities, Beloit encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and get along with others. I became a varsity athlete in Football and got my team as my second family. In terms of academics, even though I came to Beloit intending to go in-depth with CS, Beloit College brought me a new perspective to me. I was required to take courses across different aspects. Thanks to the liberal arts education, I was introduced to Economics through the Principles of Economics course in my freshman year.