Going the extra mile to expand family business

What are some of your high school activities/experiences that helped prepare you for college?

During my high school years, I participated in debating and Model United Nations (MUN) conferences. I enjoyed learning about global issues and speaking about them in public. In my senior year, I took part in the Harvard MUN. These involvements helped develop my critical thinking skills and encouraged me to engage in more proactive roles while coming to college.

What drew you to Beloit College?

Initially, I applied to big-name universities such as UCLA. My family did not want me to go abroad when I got in, so I stayed and enrolled at a local university in Pakistan. However, my family changed their minds and allowed me to get my college degree abroad. Unfortunately, by that time, the UCLA enrollment date had passed. As I always wanted to study outside of my country, I looked up colleges with rolling deadlines and found Beloit. I liked the college and decided to apply. Looking back, it was a choice I would make a hundred times over.

What advice would you give to admitted students who are considering attending Beloit College?

Choosing a school should never be about running after the big names, or it will be the biggest mistake you could make. Instead of focusing solely on reputation, go after a program of your interest. Academics are pretty much the same in every college throughout the country. Principles of economics, calculus, or any other courses will barely be different across any institution; however, the people you meet, the classroom experience, and the relationships you build are what matter the most. At Beloit, you will find people and resources that help customize the college experience to match your needs. You will have the environment to do and excel in multiple things: sports, academics, social and professional activities, and you have access to great, close-knit, and successful alumni.

