Simplicity in Complexity

To what extent do you think your high school education and experience have prepared you for college life?

In terms of education, I completed the International Baccalaureate (IB) program in high school. As you may know, IB is a rigorous educational program, which requires hard work and discipline in your studies to succeed. These qualities were instilled in me through the program, and I carried that into my college experience. As part of the IB program involved in my education experience, I volunteered as a tutor for elementary school students. The volunteer experience made me realize how much I enjoyed sharing my own knowledge to expand others’ understanding. Aside from enjoying tutoring, it has also prepared me with strong communication skills to continue being a tutor and a teacher (1-year teaching position) during my time at and after Beloit. High school also helped me learn how to manage my time between academics and my other hobbies (playing basketball and singing in the school choir).

What drew you to Beloit?

Honestly, as an international student, Beloit College was one of the few colleges that I had an opportunity to know about on a personal level. Some of my high school alumni, who had attended Beloit, encouraged me to choose Beloit for its rigorous education program regarding my intention to apply for a liberal art institution. That was why I attended Beloit - a place that would offer me an expansive intellectual grounding in all kinds of areas while at the same time preparing me for in-depth knowledge in the field of my chosen majors.

Year 1