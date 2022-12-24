Mentoring: an essential element of success

What drew you to Beloit College?

The liberal art education was what I had always yearned for since high school. In my high school years, you can easily spot me participating in various extracurricular activities: I played softball and music, composed my own songs, was intrigued by environments and politics, and was interested in languages. And Beloit College caught my attention as my high school English teacher recommended I check it out. After researching Beloit College, I immediately fell in love with this place and decided that it would be my next destination. Beloit College offered me the freedom to create and design my own path, academically and non-academically. Its strong focus on international studies, such as study abroad opportunities and a wide range of foreign language courses, also made a significant impression on my decision to attend Beloit. The generous financial package that Beloit College offered also contributed to my decision.

How do you feel about your first year in college? Did Beloit College help you transition smoothly from high school to college? Were you able to freely explore everything as you expected?

My freshman year was great, and Beloit College did indeed offer tons of opportunities for students to get involved and engaged I could not ask for more. I continued pursuing my artistic passion by joining the school jazz band as a pianist in my freshman year and had that going every semester of my college journey. I also took a private music class. Regarding the academic side, since I already enrolled in a rigorous program (International Baccalaureate) in high school, I did not find it hard to keep up with my college education. I also discovered what fields of study I loved to go in-depth; I declared a double major in economics and dance in the spring semester of my freshman year.

Why did you choose to major in Economics?

Economics stood out to me because it was a good mix of statistics, philosophy, and was almost an engineering primer. I enjoyed all the economics courses that I took in my freshman year, especially the Introduction to Advanced Microeconomics course with Professor Josh Hall and the Economic Development course with Professor Nimish Adhia. But it was not the key reason behind my decision to major in Economics. It was because of the connections I made with the professors and students in the departments. They were supportive, and I loved spending time with them. Professor Jerry Gufstason and I also shared a love for music when he played saxophone, and I was in a jazz band. I was always excited to meet and talk to him.

What one piece of advice would you give to first-year students?

Find. a. mentor. It will take time, but I suggest that new students go out of their way to interact with Beloit faculty until they find a few that they find super engaging. Ask them about everything. I mean EVERYTHING. Ask them about careers, research, mental health, world politics, college politics, race, gender, and everything.

Year 2