Nurturing a love for multinational understanding and intercultural experience

Why did you choose Beloit College back then?

My original plan was to major in Anthropology. That was why when I saw the Logan Museum on the Beloit website and saw how renowned Beloit was for the major, I knew that Beloit was the place to go.

Could you share with us some of your first-year experiences with Beloit College?

I would say I pretty much enjoyed my freshman year. I auditioned for the Chamber Singers, where I studied choral literature and the history and development of musicianship. At the end of my freshman year, I applied for the CareerWorks Common Grant (ultimately, I did not get it) but still rounded up the funds to travel to Ecuador that summer. This experience changed my life and was instrumental in my return in the summer of sophomore year for the Intern position at Centro de Promoción y Empleo para el Sector Informal Urbano.

As an alumnus now, what would be some advice you offer to first-year Beloit College students?

To first-year students, explore everything! It’s a great time to explore academically, socially, and personally. The rest of your years will be nailing down your primary interests, but the first year is for trying anything and everything.

Year 2