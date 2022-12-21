An amalgamation of Business Economics and Journalism

What are your majors and minors? When did you declare each of these?

I majored in Business Economics with a minor in Journalism. I declared both during the first semester of my freshman year at the major/minor fair, which was the earliest possible date a first-year student could declare at the time.

Mentioning your experience at Beloit College, what were the most important milestones you have attained?

My most significant achievement was being a part of The Round Table student newspaper, an extracurricular that I think ended up being as important as any class I took at Beloit. I joined the team as a staff writer at the beginning of my freshman year and the next semester became a news editor. The experience I had with The Round Table was beyond my expectations. It not only paved the way for my career in journalism by boosting my professional writing skills, but it also introduced me to the amazing co-workers that I had the pleasure of working with over my time at Beloit (Dianne Lugo’19, Will Tomer’17, and Xavier Ward’16).

Could you share a bit more about your experience with the Round Table newspaper?

I continued working as the news editor for the Round Table newspaper. I also brought my writing skills to support other students by working as the Writing Tutor for most of my time at Beloit, starting from my sophomore year. The sophomore year marked my first achievement within the journalism field - I won the Joseph P. Kobylka Endowed Scholarship in Journalism.

You mentioned that journalism has been the career pathway you wanted to pursue further. So, how was your intended career pathway connected with your other major - the Business Economics one?

I had been planning to double major in business and journalism wherever I went; however, Beloit did not offer a journalism major during my time there, so the next-closest option was majoring in Business Economics with a Journalism minor. Coming out of high school, I was debating to major either in sport management or journalism-related fields. However, there was one thing I know for sure having an economics/business background would be valuable and helpful regardless of the major I would choose. And I got my point proven. Even though I am currently working in journalism, having a business mindset and knowledge has been worthwhile. It got me into a niche pathway which is business journalism.

