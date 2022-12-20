Grasping every chance to foster professional growth

Why did you decide to go to Beloit College?

I was from a competitive boarding school in Tema, Ghana, and had an initial aspiration to enter the medical field in the future. Therefore, during my high school years, I focused solely on the STEM education program (International Baccalaureate program) to work on that intended career pathway. However, I realized that the medical field perhaps was not for me as I graduated from high school. So I wanted and had the urge to know more about everything else, except for science, that was missing out on in my high school years. That was why I was looking for a liberal arts education for my college experience. I also wanted to have a tight-knit community where I could engage with professors and other students since college would be my fresh start with all the material I had never done before. And Beloit ticked all the boxes with a bonus point for its generous financial aid package. Altogether, it sealed the deal.

How was your transition from high school to college?

Academically, I devoted my freshman year to exploring a wide range of courses that I had never had a chance to be exposed to during my time at high school. I tried different classes, ranging from French, and Political Science to Grecian classics courses, to satisfy my desire to get a fresh start. Besides classes, I considered myself lucky to have found the right place where I could be true to myself while at the same time growing as a person right from the beginning of my college journey. I had my first college employment with the Office of Development and Alumni Relations and participated in some student clubs like Black Students United and International Students Club. These involvements not only helped me navigate college life by offering me the chance to new people, but they also provided me with numerous opportunities to grow.

What advice would you give to first-year students?

It is crucial to surround yourself with like/right-minded people. If you are not grounded in who you are or are unsure of what you want, you may end up without a support group or lacking a sense of stability. By building those connections and finding people with the same interests and goals, you can build up your energy while simultaneously having a good time. And, be open to learning from others. Beloit has so many opportunities and different things available at your fingertips, so if you go out and look for them, you will find the one that fits you.

