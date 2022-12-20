From Beloit’s coursework to real-world experiences

What were you looking for in a college, and what made you choose Beloit?

I was looking for a small college that would challenge me and provide an intimate, hands-on approach to learning. Before attending college, I already knew I was interested in Economics (since I already got exposed through the International Baccalaureate program). So when I got the chance to visit Beloit, I spent time talking with many professors to learn more about the Economics program and its offered opportunities for majors. Beloit’s student-centric culture, supportive professors, and critical thinking education approach were the 3 key factors that drew me to Beloit College after my visit. Additionally, I was looking to continue playing soccer in college, and Beloit offered me a great program.

Looking back to your freshman year, who (faculty, staff, coaches, friends, etc.) or what (classes, clubs, programs, etc.) was instrumental in helping you navigate your college life?

Joining the soccer team and being a part of that family in all four years at Beloit under Tim Schmiechen’s coaching was the fondest memory I have had at Beloit College. My soccer team brought me a sense of belonging: I quickly made some great friends during my freshman year and have stayed in touch with many of my former teammates until now. I also learned to manage and balance my time between division 3 intercollegiate athletics and my coursework. The journey with my soccer team got even better when we successfully made it to the conference finals in 2 out of the 4 years I was participating.

Any advice for first-year students?

Beloit has a lot to offer for such a small academic community. Keeping an open mind and absorbing as much as you can is a priority ịn your first year. Finding success is not necessarily “linear.” Do not be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. I think Beloit is a great place to explore new ideas and test yourself.

Year 2