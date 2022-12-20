Keeping an open mind about life

Transforming a 2.8 GPA to a 4.0 GPA is the most memorable academic milestone of Andrei Prikhodko ’20 at Beloit. Let’s learn more about his story and figure out why he advised students to “take full advantage of all the great things Beloit has to offer.”

Before Beloit

What drew you to Beloit College?

The academic rigor, a tight-knit community to easily form close relationships with faculty and staff, and vast extra-curricular opportunities.

Year 1

What is your first-year college experience in one word?

Amazing. The transition from high school to college was smooth. I found my new comfort zone with plenty of room to grow and express myself within Beloit College.

What is your advice to freshmen?

Try to keep an open mind about life in general. In addition, I think choosing Beloit offers a very unique opportunity to explore interests you might not have the opportunity to try again. I would advise students to take full advantage of all the great things Beloit has to offer!

Year 2

What is the most important lesson you have learned along with your 4-year experience at Beloit College?

If I put all myself into something, I can surely achieve that goal - even though it seemed impossible at first. I learned to overcome my 2.7/2.8 GPA by managing my time wisely and efficiently and dedicating a substantial amount of time and effort to improve my academic performance. And all my endeavors eventually paid off.

Year 3 How has Beloit College prepared you for your life after graduation?

Getting exposure to a real-life working environment while getting credits to do so is something you never want to miss out on. Through the Duffy Partnerships program, I successfully secured internships at 2 big corporates (Hendricks Commercial Properties and Kerry Group), which offered me to get a taste of different industries or aspects of the profession - things that I would never know if I hadn’t joined. Year 4 Favorite moments of being a part of the Football and Lacrosse teams? Won team MVP in Football and was named Lacrosse captain. Having my athletic ability recognized was very rewarding and my coaches, especially Coach Rashad Devoe (lacrosse) and Coach Kyle Langhoff (football) taught me to work hard and to go above and beyond the expectations, I set for myself in academics, athletics, and as a person. After Beloit What is your life after graduation? Could you describe a typical day in your professional life?

Enrolling in the Early Career Leadership Program at Belden Inc., I have the chance to rotate across different departments/areas within the company to learn about leading multi-functional teams and making decisions that drive a business division forward.

My Le ’25

By: My Le'25