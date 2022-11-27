Top of page

Beloit College

HomeInternational Relations Elena Patilliet Posla ’22 awarded the Wisconsin Women in Government (WWIG) scholarship

Elena Patilliet Posla ’22 awarded the Wisconsin Women in Government (WWIG) scholarship

The WWIG is a statewide nonpartisan non-profit organization of professional women in government service. It awards three undergraduate scholarships every year to students interested in a career in government or public service.

Elena Patilliet is a senior at Beloit College majoring in international relations and Middle Eastern studies. She is spending her senior year in Israel and Morocco, and her goal upon graduation is to join the United States Foreign Service.

November 27, 2022

Share:

Elena Patilliet

Related Stories

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×