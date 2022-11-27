Elena Patilliet Posla ’22 awarded the Wisconsin Women in Government (WWIG) scholarship
The WWIG is a statewide nonpartisan non-profit organization of professional women in government service. It awards three undergraduate scholarships every year to students interested in a career in government or public service.
Elena Patilliet is a senior at Beloit College majoring in international relations and Middle Eastern studies. She is spending her senior year in Israel and Morocco, and her goal upon graduation is to join the United States Foreign Service.
November 27, 2022