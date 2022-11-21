Martu Kollie helps communities protect themselves from flooding

Her work was conducted during the Summer of 2022 through PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studies Green Team Program in Northern New Jersey

To mitigate the threat of floods, her team analyzed data for tidal surge flow rates and elevation from the U.S. Geological Survey, researched the effectiveness of rain gardens and rain barrels in reducing runoff flow rates, created public education materials for raising awareness on stormwater management plans in Northern New Jersey, and lastly, designed a rain garden model to be implemented at the Green Acres site in New Milford, NJ.

Martu Kollie is a senior pursuing a double major in Environmental Studies and Political Studies. The other members of her team included Ali Mangean, Biology major at Passaic County Community College; Bret Schuler, Environmental Science major at Drew University; Camille Goodman, who studies Marine Biology and Coastal Science at Montclair State University, and Heather McGraw, who studies Environmental Engineering at Arizona State University.