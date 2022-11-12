Alumna Lily Wojtowicz earns prestigious Truman Center for National Policy award

She will be joining the center as Janne E. Nolan Nuclear Security Visiting Fellow

Wojtowicz is currently a PhD student in the American University School for International Service department of International Relations, with a concentration in security. After graduating from Beloit College with a BA in International Relations, she earned an MA in Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies from the Monterey Institute of International Studies. She has worked for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Brookhaven National Laboratory, the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, and the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation. You can learn more about the award here.