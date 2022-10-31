Students participated in restoration project at Glacial Park (Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge) on October 29th

The lead scientist, Tom Simpson, taught students different approaches to restoration developed since the 1980s.

The students learned how restoration work requires a multidisiciplinary approach that relies heavily on environmental history, ethics, policy, economics, anthropology, geology, biology, and chemistry, among other fields.

A dense fog in the morning turned into a wonderful fall day with blue skies and lots of sunshine.

Students can visit Glacial Park on their own to recreate or to volunteer. Internships and summer jobs are also available. The Environmental Studies program will be organizing another volunteer day there. Stay tuned!

Glacial Park is part of the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, just east of Beloit.