A spooky night of entertainment and education

Beloit College students volunteered to read story books to children at the Hackett Elementary School.

Beloit college students reading stories to elementary school children.

On Oct. 25, Beloit College partnered with Literacy for Life, Even Start, and Hackett Elementary School to host a Family Reading Night. Beloit College students welcomed families and introduced them to story books from a wide range of genres. Donned in adorable halloween costumes, the kids enjoyed the stories that were read and received candies in the end. The Halloween themed reading night struck the perfect balance between fun and learning.

Elementary school children enjoying stories read to them by our students.

By: Abhas Oli'26